Inside how the coronavirus changed the final days of Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders’ campaigns to win Illinois

Sanders also is scheduled to participate in a Monday night “digital rally” that will include Neil Young, Daryl Hannah as well as musicians Jim James -- of the band My Morning Jacket -- and the Free Nationals. U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, a Chicago Democrat who spoke at Sanders’ Chicago rally earlier this month, also is scheduled to take part.

Another part of the Sanders campaign’s digital effort is the BERN app, which prompts those who download it to “add friends to grow our movement.”

While phone banking is an effort to reach voters who aren’t known, the app is designed to help the campaign’s supporters contact their friends and family and encourage them to vote. The BERN helps supporters map out their family and friends, determine the best way to reach them -- a call, text, social media message -- and then locate their specific voting information, including the location of their polling place or early voting center.

The campaign has been urging attendees at its rallies and supporters online to download the app for months. It also has been holding statewide “get-out-the-vote house parties” on video calls to train supporters on how to use the app, said Gabriel Gold Hodgkin, the campaign’s Illinois field director.