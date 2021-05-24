Interactive: Who could represent you on new Illinois lawmaker maps?

In a separate news conference Monday, Republicans blasted the proposed maps as a blatant attempt to ensure Democrats retain their supermajorities while undercounting minority populations.

“This is Gerrymandering 101,” said House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, of Western Springs. “And it's impossible to determine whether or not minority interest will be protected. But we do know that when you use ACS data, we know for a fact that minorities will be underrepresented using that information.”

Durkin also said that Republicans have not tried to draft their own map proposal because they don’t think maps should be based on anything other than official census data. He also said the GOP is “keeping our options open” as to whether it will file a lawsuit challenging the legality of the maps.

Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who is the Republican spokesperson on the House Redistricting Committee, echoed that sentiment.

“Redistricting is often litigated, not only in Illinois, but around the country,” Butler said. “It was litigated in Illinois 10 years ago. ... Many of the advocacy groups have talked about litigation or potentially going to the Supreme Court and things like that as well.