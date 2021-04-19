Jill Biden discusses higher education investments in Illinois visit

She announced at the news conference that Sauk Valley Community College will be launching its own College Promise program. Although the program was established six years ago, President Biden intends to build on this initiative to make higher education more attainable, according to the first lady.

“(President Biden) is ready for big ideas and bold action, so that all Americans can go to community college and have the support they need to finish and get good jobs,” Jill Biden said. “Together we are going to get this done because community colleges are our future.”

Cardona said the pandemic has had a significant impact on community college attendance, citing a 10 percent decline in community college enrollment this year.

“Most (community college) students are part-time students, part-time workers, parents, caregivers and displaced workers,” Cardona said. “Community college plays such a critical role in addressing equity, and making sure that gaps, exacerbated by the pandemic, close.”

In Illinois, 19 higher education institutions will benefit from the American Rescue Plan funding, including Illinois State University, the University of Illinois System, Illinois Valley Community College and Illinois Eastern Community Colleges, to name a few.