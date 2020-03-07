Jill Biden rallies fellow teachers in Chicago as candidates jockey for union backing

“Education is more than just a job to me, it’s a calling,” she said.

She touched on highlights of the Biden education plan, such as his promise to triple the Title I funding, promote mental health by adding more counselors and school psychologists, invest in early childhood education and enable students to attend community colleges or trade schools for two years free of debt.

Her proclamation that a Biden administration secretary of education would be an educator, one with public school experience, earned her a standing ovation.

“Somebody who listens to educators,” Biden said, “not just speaks to us.” She asked the crowd what they wanted in their next secretary of education, then dashed off the stage to bring the microphone around and amplify some of the answers. One person said they wanted the next education secretary to be an ethnic minority.