Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders cancel Illinois campaign rallies amid coronavirus concerns

Sanders did, however, manage to hold a massive rally in Chicago on Saturday that drew 12,500 people, according to the campaign. Biden has yet to campaign in the state in the run-up to the primary.

The Sanders campaign has indicated it is taking the recommendations of local health officials seriously and is in the midst of planning smaller campaign gatherings in Illinois with those concerns in mind, the source said. Each planned event will be determined on a “case-by-case basis” in consultation with state and local officials.

Biden’s campaign had announced plans to hold an event in Chicago on Friday night but had yet to release details.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, the campaign said, “At the request of elected officials in Illinois and Florida, we will no longer hold large crowd events on Friday and Monday in those states.”

Instead, the campaign said the rallies would “become virtual events, and the campaign will make announcements about additional details on the format and timing of the virtual events and on future events in the coming days.”

The former vice president already had canceled a Thursday rally planned for Tampa, Fla., and instead plans to given an address about the coronavirus in Wilmington, Delaware.