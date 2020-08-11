Joe Biden picks California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, passes over Sen. Tammy Duckworth

After months of speculation, former Vice President Joe Biden settled on a running mate Tuesday and it was not Illinois U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth.
Biden instead picked one of Duckworth’s colleagues in Washington, California Sen. Kamala Harris, as his pick for vice president.
Earlier this year, Biden committed to selecting a woman as his VP, and Duckworth found herself in the midst of a historically diverse field of women under consideration. That included California U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Florida U.S. Rep. Val Demings, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Harris, former national security adviser Susan Rice, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Duckworth stood out in the group as a former Army helicopter pilot who lost both of her legs during combat in Iraq with a unique ability to condemn President Donald Trump’s use of the military to quell protests at home and his foreign policy decisions abroad.
“I am coming from a place where I have the ability to push back on him in a way that someone who has not served can’t,” Duckworth said of Trump during a June interview with the Tribune about the possibility of becoming Biden’s running mate.
The senator also said that her powerful personal story of surviving a near-death experience in Iraq after the Black Hawk helicopter she was co-piloting was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade serves as a political strength. As pundits discussed the odds of each vice presidential contender, they often stressed that Duckworth’s military history would make it difficult for Trump to attack her.
“Who I am, my background and my service gets me through the door” with individuals, many of them more conservative, who might not otherwise listen to a junior senator from deep blue Illinois, Duckworth said earlier this year before stressing her appeal to moderate voters.
“I think to truly win this next election, you need to be able to win the heart of the country,” she said. “And that means you have to be able to talk to folks in Missouri, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan and all those places.”
The freshman senator from Hoffman Estates, however, was not viewed as well-versed on issues of systemic racism and policing that emerged during the selection process after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Still, her stature as a top contender to become Biden’s running mate elevated her profile nationally. Duckworth was a near-daily fixture on cable TV networks, although she had not made any recent appearances as Biden neared the end of his search.
“I am Team Biden,” Duckworth said when asked about the VP slot in a July 30 interview with WBEZ, one of her final interviews before Biden narrowed his running mate field. “It really doesn’t matter what position I play.”
