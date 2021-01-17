Joe Biden visited Peoria in 2010; those who saw him still remember his speaking talent and personal touch

Ray LaHood expects a stirring speech Jan. 20. LaHood, the secretary of transportation in 2010, had invited Biden to Peoria for the center's gala.

"Biden's connection with people is his decency," LaHood says. "And he has no airs about him. ... That's just who he is. He's just a decent person."

LaHood had represented much of Peoria in Congress before the gap-bridging Republican was tabbed to join Barack Obama's Democratic administration. As transportation secretary, LaHood often interacted with Biden and admired his work as an abuse advocate. As soon as LaHood invited Biden — "I have a very, very good relationship with him," LaHood says — the vice president agreed to come to Peoria.

After the pair flew into Peoria on Air Force Two, they headed toward the Civic Center but stopped short to pop into George's Shoeshine & Cleaners, as LaHood was wont to do with visiting dignitaries. After a pleasant shine and chat with owner George Manias, Biden suggested, "Why don't you come to Washington, D.C.?" A couple of months later, Manias and two siblings did just that, with LaHood setting up the visit. The group relaxed and gabbed in the West Wing for at least a half hour.

"Biden could not have been nicer," LaHood says. "He was talking to them like they were neighbors."