Judge orders Pritzker to appear in court over executive orders

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — A Clay County judge has ordered Gov. J.B. Pritzker to appear before him next week over executive orders issued related to COVID.

Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, on Friday posted on Facebook a copy of the order signed by Judge Michael McHaney.

Bailey's attorney Thomas DeVore on Wednesday filed the petition asking the judge to hold Pritzker in civil contempt. DeVore, an attorney who has represented several challenges to Pritzker’s authority under the pandemic, alleged the governor’s continued issuance of emergency orders disregarded a ruling by McHaney that the governor’s power ended July 2.

Pritzker later called McHaney’s rulings against his executive orders “ridiculous” and noted Will County Circuit Judge John Anderson called the Clay County judge’s findings “bereft of any meaningful legal analysis.”

The hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, according to the document Bailey posted.

6 things we learned about new COVID business rules Pritzker announced Friday

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0