Judge orders Pritzker to appear in court over executive orders
Judge orders Pritzker to appear in court over executive orders

Rep. Darren Bailey, left, R-Xenia, and his attorney, Thomas DeVore, speak to reporters on July 2 outside the Clay County Courthouse in Louisville after a judge there ruled that all of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive orders since April 8 pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic are void. A hearing into Bailey's lawsuit challenging the governor’s authority scheduled for Friday has been postponed.

 CAPITOL NEWS ILLINOIS

SPRINGFIELD — A Clay County judge has ordered Gov. J.B. Pritzker to appear before him next week over executive orders issued related to COVID. 

Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, on Friday posted on Facebook a copy of the order signed by Judge Michael McHaney.  

Bailey's attorney Thomas DeVore on Wednesday filed the petition asking the judge to hold Pritzker in civil contempt. DeVore, an attorney who has represented several challenges to Pritzker’s authority under the pandemic, alleged the governor’s continued issuance of emergency orders disregarded a ruling by McHaney that the governor’s power ended July 2.

Pritzker later called McHaney’s rulings against his executive orders “ridiculous” and noted Will County Circuit Judge John Anderson called the Clay County judge’s findings “bereft of any meaningful legal analysis.”

The hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, according to the document Bailey posted. 

6 things we learned about new COVID business rules Pritzker announced Friday

