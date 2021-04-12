Judge rules 2 former Illinois senators should be paid withheld salaries

He based this finding on the fact that no other members of the legislature were named in this lawsuit, and both former Senators brought this case as individuals, not in their official capacity as lawmakers.

Lawyers for Mendoza argued that the lawmakers’ case was barred by the five-year statute of limitations that applies in most civil cases. They claimed Noland should have filed his lawsuit before June 2012, and Clayborne’s claims should have been brought before May 2013.

They also argued that Mendoza has discretion to determine when these salaries are to be paid and that since the potential payments could be significant, she should have discretion to prioritize the payments of the state’s debts.

Specifically, they pointed to the language in the state constitution that the comptroller “shall maintain the State’s central fiscal account, and order payments into and out of the funds held by the Treasurer.” The words “shall maintain” indicate discretion to the comptroller, Mendoza’s lawyers argued.

Walker disagreed with both points.

He ruled that the lawsuit from Noland and Clayborne is not time barred because the statute of limitations in this case began to accrue in July 2019, when the laws were found unconstitutional, and not when the relevant laws took effect.