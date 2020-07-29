Kanye West facing petition challenge to make Nov. 3 ballot
Kanye West facing petition challenge to make Nov. 3 ballot

Kanye West’s bid to make the Nov. 3 Illinois ballot as an independent presidential contender and Willie Wilson’s effort to run as a third-party U.S. Senate candidate are facing candidacy petition challenges, State Board of Elections records show.

West, who filed papers this week to appear on ballots in New Jersey and Missouri, faces three challenges to his petitions, including one filed by Alvin Boutte of Chicago.

A copy of Boutte’s challenge contends West’s petitions lacked the minimum 2,500 valid signatures of registered Illinois voters, was improperly notarized and that his failure to name a vice presidential running mate invalidated his effort to make the fall ballot.

Wilson, who twice failed in bids to become Chicago’s mayor and who also failed in a long-shot bid for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, filed petitions to appear on the ballot as a U.S. Senate candidate under the Willie Wilson Party earlier this month.

He would be up against Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, who is seeking a fifth term.

Wilson’s petitions were challenged by Doris Turner, a Democrat and a Springfield alderwoman. Turner’s petition is related to a pending appeal of lower petition signature requirements granted by a federal court due to the pandemic.

Her petition contends if the courts overturn the lower signature threshold, Wilson lacks the number needed to make the ballot.

