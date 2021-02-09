Kinzinger calls for Trump’s conviction, throws cold water on statewide run

He also dismissed the idea that he is taking anti-Trump positions now to set himself up for a statewide run, the idea being to appeal to the moderate Chicago suburbs that moved heavily away from the former president the past few cycles.

"People that speculate that don't know me and I would even argue that they probably don't know something about politics if you think I get through primary pretty easily," Kinzinger. "So none of my decision was based on anything that has to do with my future, it's just based 100% on conscience."

On the opposite end, Kinzinger dismissed efforts by local GOP organizations to censure him for his impeachment vote, saying that it "has lost its impact."

At least one GOP organization in his district, LaSalle County Republican Central Committee, has voted to censure him. Another group outside his district, the Southern Regional Republican County Chairmen, condemned him in a statement last week.

Though he said he's not running statewide, Kinzinger said the party needs to have a big tent in order to win in Illinois and nationally moving forward.