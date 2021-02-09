Kinzinger calls for Trump’s conviction, throws cold water on statewide run

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, one of 10 House Republicans who voted last month to impeach former President Donald Trump, urged members of his party in the U.S. Senate to vote to convict.
The six-term Republican lawmaker also poured cold water on speculation the he may run for statewide office in Illinois in 2022 even as some local party officials have voted to censure him for his impeachment vote.
Speaking on a conference call Tuesday afternoon with local reporters in Illinois, Kinzinger acknowledged the political reality in Washington: Trump is likely to be acquitted for a second time.
"I am not going to blame anybody for their vote," Kinzinger said. "These are difficult votes and they're personal votes ... And I believe there are people who think they're upholding their oaths and voting differently. I totally get that."
"But I do have to ask the question: if this is not impeachable and this is not a removal situation, then what is?"
Even before voting to impeach, Kinzinger, an Air Force veteran first elected to Congress in 2010, has been one of Trump's most vocal critics in the GOP.
Since the beginning, Kinzinger has questioned the Trump Administration's foreign policy decisions even while supporting most of the president's domestic agenda.
And Kinzinger has been very public in pushing back against disinformation and conspiracy theories, such as QAnon, peddled by the former president and his allies.
When it came to impeachment, Kinzinger said it was a vote of conscience.
"Despite whatever pressures are out there and understanding that you represent the interests of your district, there are moments when you have to understand that you're defending the Constitution," Kinzinger said.
Recalling Jan. 6, the day the U.S. Capitol was ransacked by insurrectionists seeking to prevent the certification of President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory, Kinzinger said it was one of the few times he's "felt true, real evil."
"I looked out my office window and you could see some of the crowds, and I had been hearing flashbangs and explosions for awhile," he said. "And I just felt a real darkness, a real sense of evil and I can't explain it beyond that."
He said his experience that day changed him, influencing his impeachment vote and his vote to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia congresswoman who in the past expressed support for QAnon, of her committee assignments.
It also influenced him to form the Country First political action committee, which will support conservative candidates who meet two conditions: Tell the truth and don't peddle in conspiracy theories.
"I really have felt compelled that this is a fight worth having," Kinzinger said. "And if it leads to me being out of office in a year-and-a-half so be it. I'm at peace. If it leads to something else, so be it. But right now the battle is to save the soul of this party.
One battle Kinzinger said he is not preparing for right now is a run for statewide office in 2022.
Illinois’ two Democratic senators on Tuesday called on President Joe Biden to reconsider removing Chicago’s top federal prosecutor from his post, saying they were not consulted in the matter and that he should remain in office to “conclude sensitive investigations.”
There has been speculation that Kinzinger, whose congressional district wraps from Indiana to Wisconsin to include swaths Chicago's exurbs and the Illinois Valley, could forgo another congressional run and instead challenge either Gov. J.B. Pritzker or Sen. Tammy Duckworth.
While leaving open the caveat that he's "not going to rule anything out," Kinzinger said he does not "have any plans for anything higher in Illinois" in 2022.
He also dismissed the idea that he is taking anti-Trump positions now to set himself up for a statewide run, the idea being to appeal to the moderate Chicago suburbs that moved heavily away from the former president the past few cycles.
"People that speculate that don't know me and I would even argue that they probably don't know something about politics if you think I get through primary pretty easily," Kinzinger. "So none of my decision was based on anything that has to do with my future, it's just based 100% on conscience."
On the opposite end, Kinzinger dismissed efforts by local GOP organizations to censure him for his impeachment vote, saying that it "has lost its impact."
At least one GOP organization in his district, LaSalle County Republican Central Committee, has voted to censure him. Another group outside his district, the Southern Regional Republican County Chairmen, condemned him in a statement last week.
Though he said he's not running statewide, Kinzinger said the party needs to have a big tent in order to win in Illinois and nationally moving forward.
"Look, as Republicans, we're going to have to try to appeal to a broader base and not more Proud Boys and racist extremes," he said. "We're going to have to go back and talk to people and bring them back into the Republican fold."
