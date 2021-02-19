Kinzinger family letters over Trump vote get national media attention

BLOOMINGTON — The Chicago Tribune reports that U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, isn’t just taking heat from members of his own political party over his stance on former President Donald Trump. He’s getting grief from within his own extended family.

He was sent two letters in January that the congressman’s office shared with the Tribune. In the second letter, dated Jan. 19 and also handwritten, a handful of relatives chastised him for going on TV and saying they disowned him and questioned how he’s serving his constituents with these views.

“We have not disowned you, you have disowned yourself!” they write, noting that his anti-Trump views are evidence he’s been “brainwashed” by the Democrats and “fake news media,” adding “we thought you were ‘smart enough’ to realize they were manipulating your mind.”