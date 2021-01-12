Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach Trump

BLOOMINGTON – U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Channahon, said Tuesday he will vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

Pointing to last week’s attack on the Capitol, Kinzinger said, “There is no doubt in my mind that the president of the United States broke his oath of office and incited this insurrection. He used his position in the Executive to attack the Legislative.”

In a statement issued in early evening, he said, “If these actions — the Article II branch inciting a deadly insurrection against the Article I branch — are not worthy of impeachment, then what is an impeachable offense?”

Kinzinger did not vote in favor of Trump’s impeachment in December 2019, calling it a “broken process” at that time.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But as the House of Representatives prepares to impeach Trump a second time, Kinzinger said he will vote to impeach.