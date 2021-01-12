Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach Trump

BLOOMINGTON – U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Channahon, said Tuesday he will vote to impeach President Donald Trump.
Pointing to last week’s attack on the Capitol, Kinzinger said, “There is no doubt in my mind that the president of the United States broke his oath of office and incited this insurrection. He used his position in the Executive to attack the Legislative.”
In a statement issued in early evening, he said, “If these actions — the Article II branch inciting a deadly insurrection against the Article I branch — are not worthy of impeachment, then what is an impeachable offense?”
Kinzinger did not vote in favor of Trump’s impeachment in December 2019, calling it a “broken process” at that time.
But as the House of Representatives prepares to impeach Trump a second time, Kinzinger said he will vote to impeach.
“Throughout my time in Congress, I’ve sought to do the right thing for the good of the people I represent and for the country as a whole,” said Kinzinger who is beginning his sixth term in Congress. “We are in unchartered waters here, and in a moment in history we have not experienced in modern times.”
Kinzinger, a Bloomington native and former member of the McLean County Board, initially called for Trump to be removed from power through Section 4 of the 25th Amendment.
Explaining what events led him to his decision, Kinzinger said, “On January 6, 2021, the President of the United States encouraged an angry mob to storm the United States Capitol to stop the counting of electoral votes. This angry mob turned violent and caused destruction to our nation’s symbol of democracy. This insurrection led to countless injuries and the death of several people, including two of our U.S. Capitol Police Officers.”
Kinzinger has become increasingly vocal in his criticism of Trump since the election, although he also was a Trump critic before the election.
