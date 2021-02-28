Kinzinger warns of a Trump-led GOP using fear instead of truth to motivate voters

Kinzinger’s new video and an appearance on CBS’ “Face the Nation” came as conservatives gathered in Orlando, Florida for the Conservative Action Political Conference to listen to the former president and his expected declaration that Republicans are united around him as party leader.

Trump, the congressman said, was about “self congratulations, not the ability to recognize that we have lost the House, the Senate and the presidency because of Donald Trump.”

On CBS, Kinzinger noted Republicans like Sens. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, as well as Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, took on Trump and the party establishment that backs him by telling “the truth.”

“That’s what America needs more of. They need more truth telling. They need more of out-of-fear and presenting light in the darkness and we have to start with our own party,” Kinzinger said.