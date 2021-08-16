LaHood: Fall of U.S. Embassy in Kabul 'deeply disappointing but predictable'

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, in a statement Monday said "the evacuation of the United States Embassy in Kabul and the fall of the Afghan government into the hands of the Taliban is deeply disappointing but predictable given the Biden administration's approach."
“For months, the White House and President Biden have ignored the warnings about the situation in Afghanistan by many in Congress and the defense communities. Despite the warnings, the Administration pushed ahead with an ill-advised, poorly planned, and needlessly rapid complete drawdown of America’s presence in Afghanistan in an attempt to seek a political victory before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks," he said.
President Biden’s poorly planned withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan to meet his symbolic political goal is an abject failure of leadership. President Biden has put Americans and our allies at risk and abandoned our partners in the region.https://t.co/c7MoToEFPE
The Taliban takeover comes two weeks before the date President Joe Biden had set to withdraw the last U.S. combat troops from Afghanistan and end the U.S. role in the war there. Emboldened by that withdrawal, the Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday, setting off chaotic scenes as foreign diplomats and Afghans rushed to the airport, one of the last avenues of escape.
At least seven people have died in three days of chaos at the Kabul airport, including two armed individuals killed by U.S. forces, and Afghans who fell from the wheel wells of a U.S. combat plane as it took off. Kirby said Monday that both civilian and military air operations were suspended for now, due to people on the civilian side of airport interfering with takeoffs and landings.
LaHood, a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, in the statement said "the world is looking to America as Afghanistan descends into chaos."
The insurgent group said it would soon begin forming a new government. Its resurgence comes nearly 20 years after U.S. forces invaded Afghanistan to crush the al-Qaida plotters behind the 9/11 attacks. The Taliban government that had hosted al-Qaida was overthrown.
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Thousands of people packed into the Afghan capital's airport on Monday, rushing the tarmac and pushing onto planes in desperate attempts to flee the country after the Taliban overthrew the Western-backed government. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint on the road to the Afghan foreign ministry, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. The U.S. military has taken over Afghanistan's airspace as it struggles to manage a chaotic evacuation after the Taliban rolled into the capital. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
A Taliban fighter sits on the back of vehicle with a machine gun in front of the main gate leading to the Afghan presidential palace, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. The U.S. military has taken over Afghanistan's airspace as it struggles to manage a chaotic evacuation after the Taliban rolled into the capital. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Pakistan soldiers check documents of travelers crossing the border to Afghanistan through a crossing point in Chaman, Pakistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. A special flight of Pakistan’s national airline PIA has arrived in Islamabad carrying 329 passengers from Kabul, and another carrying 170 people will arrive later today. A spokesman for the airline said Saturday that the airline will operate three flights tomorrow to transport Pakistanis and other nationalities looking to leave Kabul. (AP Photo/Jafar Khan)
In this photo released by The White House, President Joe Biden meets virtually with his national security team and senior officials for a briefing on Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Camp David, Md. (The White House via AP)
