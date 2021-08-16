 Skip to main content
LaHood: Fall of U.S. Embassy in Kabul 'deeply disappointing but predictable'

It took the Taliban 10 days to take over Afghanistan, and emotions are ranging from astonishment to fear of what lies ahead.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, in a statement Monday said "the evacuation of the United States Embassy in Kabul and the fall of the Afghan government into the hands of the Taliban is deeply disappointing but predictable given the Biden administration's approach."

“For months, the White House and President Biden have ignored the warnings about the situation in Afghanistan by many in Congress and the defense communities. Despite the warnings, the Administration pushed ahead with an ill-advised, poorly planned, and needlessly rapid complete drawdown of America’s presence in Afghanistan in an attempt to seek a political victory before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks," he said. 

The Taliban takeover comes two weeks before the date President Joe Biden had set to withdraw the last U.S. combat troops from Afghanistan and end the U.S. role in the war there. Emboldened by that withdrawal, the Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday, setting off chaotic scenes as foreign diplomats and Afghans rushed to the airport, one of the last avenues of escape.

At least seven people have died in three days of chaos at the Kabul airport, including two armed individuals killed by U.S. forces, and Afghans who fell from the wheel wells of a U.S. combat plane as it took off. Kirby said Monday that both civilian and military air operations were suspended for now, due to people on the civilian side of airport interfering with takeoffs and landings.

LaHood, a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, in the statement said "the world is looking to America as Afghanistan descends into chaos."

The insurgent group said it would soon begin forming a new government. Its resurgence comes nearly 20 years after U.S. forces invaded Afghanistan to crush the al-Qaida plotters behind the 9/11 attacks. The Taliban government that had hosted al-Qaida was overthrown. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Afghanistan

