LaHood issues statement on Biden address to Congress
LaHood issues statement on Biden address to Congress

WASHINGTON — Following President Joe Biden's address to a joint session of Congress, U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, in a statement Wednesday called for Biden to compromise with Republicans.

"The president's rhetoric and mixed messaging have led to the unmitigated crisis at the southern border. He has threatened our economic rebound following the pandemic with unnecessary tax hike proposals that will drive businesses overseas and kill jobs. And he has abandoned the idea of unity to cater to the most liberal wing of the Democrat party," he said. 

Biden declared Wednesday night in his first address to a joint session of Congress that “America is rising anew" and urged a $1.8 trillion investment in children, families and education.

President Biden is preparing to give his first address to a joint session of Congress.Alex Miller gives us a look at what to expect: The Biden White House team says he's planning to deliver his address to Congress as if it were going to be a packed crowd, but the reality is, it won't be. Just about 200 members of Congress will be in the room that normally seats 1,100.They'll be on both levels and socially distanced. No guests are going.We're expecting more Democrats than Republicans, but decisions on tickets are being made by leadership. President Biden will unveil his American Families Plan, which will touch on a host of issues from health care to child care to education.We're hearing the speech is about 5,000 words, though they are still putting the finishing touches on it. That could mean it may be just under an hour, but we won't have the normal stand up-sit down-long applause that we typically see. It will be the first time two women are sitting behind a president. Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be flanked behind President Biden as he delivers his speech. But he won't be looking into a crowd of Supreme Court Justices or Cabinet members. Just the chief justice and a few Cabinet members will be in attendance.  Stay with us for live coverage with the major takeaways and no partisan spin.It all starts at 7 Eastern on Newsy Tonight with Chance Seales.

His plans calls for universal preschool, two years of free community college, $225 billion for child care and monthly payments of at least $250 to parents. His ideas target frailties that were uncovered by the pandemic, and he argues that that economic growth will best come from taxing the rich to help the middle class and the poor.

LaHood in his statement said: "Once again, tonight we heard a speech of lofty goals and calls for unity from President Biden. I agree with President Biden that we need to invest in infrastructure and support working families following the coronavirus pandemic. Republicans are eager to work with Democrats and the Biden administration to help families, but we know that throwing trillions of dollars at government programs rife with mandates from Washington and raising taxes on job-creators won't grow our economy or create good-paying jobs."

