LaHood issues statement on Biden address to Congress

WASHINGTON — Following President Joe Biden's address to a joint session of Congress, U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, in a statement Wednesday called for Biden to compromise with Republicans.

"The president's rhetoric and mixed messaging have led to the unmitigated crisis at the southern border. He has threatened our economic rebound following the pandemic with unnecessary tax hike proposals that will drive businesses overseas and kill jobs. And he has abandoned the idea of unity to cater to the most liberal wing of the Democrat party," he said.

Biden declared Wednesday night in his first address to a joint session of Congress that “America is rising anew" and urged a $1.8 trillion investment in children, families and education.

His plans calls for universal preschool, two years of free community college, $225 billion for child care and monthly payments of at least $250 to parents. His ideas target frailties that were uncovered by the pandemic, and he argues that that economic growth will best come from taxing the rich to help the middle class and the poor.