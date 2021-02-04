Lame Duck Look Back: Feasibility of Illinois body camera mandate

Now, instead of penalizing agencies that flout the mandate, the legislation attempts to reward compliance. Law enforcement agencies that institute body cameras by the effective date relevant to them will receive preference for grants awarded by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board, also known as ILETSB.

Unlike many of the other provisions in the criminal justice reform legislation, body cameras have, by and large, been supported by law enforcement. However, there are reservations about making them mandatory for police departments when the bill offers no monetary assistance.

Last October, lawmakers in the state Senate held a subject matter hearing on body camera usage as part of the preparation for crafting the eventual omnibus bill. In that hearing, representatives from the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police testified to the prohibitive costs of body camera installation.

The body cameras themselves are relatively inexpensive. However, Illinois law requires all body camera footage be stored for at least 90 days, and body cameras must be on at all times an officer is on duty, with some exceptions. The data storage involved can create a strain on local budgets.