Langfelder signs order mandating masks in bars, restaurants

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder signed an emergency order Friday evening mandating that bar and restaurant patrons wear face coverings when not seated.

The order also bans occupancy in standing areas both inside and outside bars and restaurants.

"It is unacceptable that a business might have to shut its doors and residents are out of work because some individuals feel inconvenienced by wearing a mask," Langfelder said. "We need to work together to slow and stop the spread of the coronavirus and avoid further damage to our economy. By working together, we will protect each other and our local businesses, which are the backbone of our community."

The city said that representatives from the Springfield police and fire departments will be inspecting bars and restaurants this week and next distributing the new guidelines.

Next weekend, compliance checks will begin. Violations could lead to $500 citations being issued and the eventual revocation of the establishment's liquor license.

The order comes as Sangamon County continues to see an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, with many linked young people patronizing bars and restaurants.