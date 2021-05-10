LaSalle investigation prompts legislation strengthening inspectors general

The bill allows agency inspectors general to subpoena a former state employee in the course of an investigation undertaken to “correct a systemic issue, problem, or deficiency,” according to the bill.

It defines former employee as “a former agency director, senior administrator or any other individual who had the authority to implement policy action for the department, an agency under contract with the department or any facility or program operated for or licensed or funded by the department.”

The DHS inspector general’s report found that the home lacked infection prevention plans or policies before the pandemic hit in March 2020.

The report also found the home failed to maintain effective communication among staff, as well as failures to properly train and educate staff at the LaSalle home. In addition, the report found a repeated lack of compliance with personal protective equipment protocols.

Mehlbrech contributed to the ineffective communication and lack of training, according to the report, which noted she initially held brief meetings one to three times daily to inform the staff of the changing policies within the home.