Lawmaker advances bill to repeal Illinois ban on rent control

“I believe in my heart that it’s possible for a municipality to craft an ordinance that would allow landlords to increase rents by modest amounts to keep up with things like property tax and maintenance while also preventing the types of abuses I just described,” Guzzardi told the committee on Wednesday.

Proponents of the legislation, including advocates from the Lift the Ban Coalition, said that small landlords and low-income tenants are being “threatened” by economic forces in areas like Chicago.

William Lamme, a landlord in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood and a member of the Lift the Ban Coalition, said that repealing the state’s restrictions on rent control would allow community members to stay in place and neighborhoods to retain their identity.

“We have become an investment opportunity for real estate developers,” Lamme said. “Rents and housing prices are already rising, people are being forced to move out of the neighborhood.”

Lamme said as a result of repealing the ban on rent control, local governing bodies could have the ability to impose more measured restrictions on rent prices and encourage them to work with landlords on imposing rent costs that would allow residents to stay in their homes while still allowing landlords to pay property taxes and maintenance fees.

