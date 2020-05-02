Lawmaker behind Illinois stay-at-home order lawsuit will obey coronavirus rules again

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BELLEVILLE — A state representative who successfully sued to win exemption from Gov. J.B. Pritzker's statewide stay-at-home orders said Friday he will voluntarily begin following the rules again, but only so he can revise his lawsuit with unspecified "new information."

Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, won a temporary restraining order Monday from a Clay County Circuit Court judge allowing him to disregard the pandemic rules. The state attorney general's office said it would take the matter to the Illinois Supreme Court.

But Bailey said that because of the new findings, which he did not detail, he wants to reset the case by having the restraining order vacated and the suit remain in Clay County.

Bailey's attorney, Tom DeVore, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but told Capitol News Illinois, "Since we have that new information, we have a more and full and complete picture of what we want to present to the public. Let's quit making this restraining order a distraction."