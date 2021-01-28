Lawmakers delaying return to Springfield, future plans uncertain

After Feb. 9, the Senate will begin committee work remotely, as is allowed by its rules. However, the House rules currently do not allow for remote legislating. The Feb. 10 session will likely address this when members debate making other changes to the rules under a new speaker.

A bill that would have allowed lawmakers to vote remotely failed to pass both houses during the lame-duck session.

House members will return to the Capitol building on Feb. 10, too. The Associated Press found it cost the state $187,000 to rent the BOS Center during the lame-duck session, for a total of $330,000, which includes the end of session days last May spent at the convention center.

Lame Duck Look Back: Economic equity bill aims to protect conviction records, end wage disparity Specifically, the bill would make it a civil rights violation for an employer to use an individual’s conviction record as a basis to refuse to hire or terminate employment, unless there is a “substantial relationship” between the criminal offenses and the employment position the individual is seeking.

After the Spring 2020 session was muted by the onset of COVID-19, both legislative chambers were set to meet often this spring. The House was scheduled to hold 58 session days with the Senate meeting for 55 days.

The first order of business for the House is still expected to be discussion of its rules. Republicans in particular are hoping to see changes that allow for a more fair legislative process that gives Republicans a chance to have their bills voted on and changes rules from the Madigan era.