Lawmakers in Illinois House give go-ahead to public health and safety bills

"Before any funds would be dished out, there has to be an analysis done. Each community is different when it comes to lead," said state Rep. Mark Luft, R-Pekin.

State Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria, said "there are serious issues that still need to be resolved in order to move this forward."

The bill ultimately passed with bipartisan support 76 to 31.

State Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago, also advanced a significant bill with unanimous support to coordinate mental health services with the 911 system for people suffering a mental health crisis. House bill 2784 was inspired by a 2012 incident in Calumet City in which a police officer shot and killed an autistic teenager after his father called 911 for help dealing with his son who was in crisis.

"When you call 911 for a medical emergency, you appropriately get a medical response. When you call 911 when someone is breaking into your home, you appropriately get a police response. But when you call 911 in a mental health crisis, you don't get a mental health response," Cassidy said.

Democratic state Rep. Thaddeus Jones, the mayor of Calumet City, said it was one of the "darkest days" in the village's history and more training needs to be done for police officers responding to mental health emergencies.