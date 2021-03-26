Lawmakers propose expanding income tax credit to reach more Illinoisans

State lawmakers are proposing an expansion of the Earned Income Tax credit to extend a tax break to more low and middle income people.

At a press conference Thursday, State Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, said House Bill 2792 that expands the Earned Income Credit to more groups and removes some qualifications for the credit is a "popular and powerful anti-poverty policy."

"The Earned Income Credit is a solution that works and we know it works because it also works on the national level. The only problem is that not enough people in Illinois are eligible," Ammons said.

Under the legislation, which has a duplicate bill in the Senate sponsored by state Sen. Elgie Sims, D-Chicago, anyone older than 65 and between the ages of 18 and 24 become eligible by removing requirements about having qualified children under their care. The tax credit will be at least $600 for each taxpayer. Other federal rules about income levels and sources will still apply.

The Earned Income Tax credit is part of the federal tax code that gives tax credits to low and middle income people with an income source and generally takes caring for a dependent into account.