Lawmakers spar with Pritzker administration over changes to corporate tax code

However, the construction worker tax credit had its implementation delayed by Pritzker, who cited losses in tax revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, questioned Sturm, the governor’s budget director, on why a program passed with bipartisan support needed to be cut if the state expected a surplus.

“Here we are at the end of COVID with Illinois as one of the top states in the nation for unemployment, people desperately needing work,” he said. “Why on earth did the administration— did Governor Pritzker— decide, he's now going to back out, back out of, back down from, go back on, his word, his pledge, when he signed the Blue Collar Jobs Act?”

Democratic Sen. Linda Holmes, of Aurora, echoed his concerns.

“I kind of hesitate, wondering if that is almost a bit of a poison pill here, when we talk about eliminating some recent tax changes,” she said.

According to Sturm, the state’s short-term fiscal situation looked positive due to loans and an influx of funds from the federal government as part of several coronavirus relief packages passed in the last year. But for long-term stability, there were hard choices that had to be made regarding the tax code.