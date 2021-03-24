Lawmakers try moving bills ahead of committee deadline; Pritzker asked about fair maps

SPRINGFIELD — Ask any lawmaker, lobbyist, reporter or general statehouse observer, and most will tell you this week has been an absolute marathon in the Illinois General Assembly.
This is not unusual as Friday is the deadline for members of the House and Senate to get their bills out of committee. The result has been bookended hearings as lawmakers move their legislation.
But, several wrinkles have been added to the process this year.
For one, most committees have taken place completely virtual, which has led to inevitable technology issues and has allowed for more hearings to be scheduled at a wider range of times during the day.
And then there are changes in the House rules and, perhaps, a change in attitude that have allowed more bills to be considered before committees.
Under the rules adopted on Feb. 10, all bills appearing before the gatekeeping Rules Committee have to be assigned to a committee.
Though committee chairmen can still control what bills get called for a vote, there is a general feeling that bills that would have never seen the light of day in years past are now receiving votes in committee.
One example is legislation to lift Illinois' ban on rent control, which passed out of committee on Wednesday.
When Speaker Chris Welch was elected to lead the House in January, it was inevitable that there would be some changes. Many point to a more open committee process as one, though some dismiss it as window dressing.
I asked longtime statehouse observer Kent Redfield earlier this year what some of Welch’s challenge would be. He told me one challenge would be making the process more open “without creating chaos.”
“It's about members feeling more freedom, but you have to have some kind of organization and structure to manage the flow of legislation coming through the process,” Redfield said.
Getting legislation out of committee is no guarantee a bill will pass both chambers and eventually get to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's desk.
But, it does give members something they all want: a fair hearing and perhaps an up/down vote.
Pritzker on fair maps
Before he received his COVID-19 vaccination on Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker was asked by WCIA-TV's Mark Maxwell how voters can trust a redistricted legislative map that does not use U.S. Census data.
It was a relevant question as lawmakers have begun hearings on the once-a-decade remap process despite knowing that census data will not be available until the end of September.
“Well, because we know an awful lot about the data, population movement and so on,” Pritzker said in response. “Look, it's not Illinois' fault that the census bureau isn't prepared. It was a previous (Trump) administration and COVID that both played into this problem. We have deadlines to meet and so there's great data out there to be used. I know the legislature is looking at that data now.”
Illinois state government to receive more than $7.5 billion in COVID-19 relief funds. Here's how it could be spent.
For most Americans, the impact of the most recent federal COVID-19 relief package has come (or will soon come) in the form of a $1,400 stimulus check wired directly to personal bank accounts.
By deadline, the governor is referring to June 30, which is the final date the state legislature can adopt a map. If it fails to meet that deadline, the process is turned over to an eight-person commission divided evenly between Democrats and Republicans.
If they cannot agree, as was the case in 1981, 1991 and 2001, the Illinois Secretary of State draws a name — either a Democrat or Republican — to break the tie.
When asked a follow-up about what the harm was in waiting, Pritzker essentially repeated his answer.
But it’s quite clear what the answer is: Democrats, who control both legislative chambers and the governor’s office, do not want to utilize a process that would include Republicans and, if they cannot agree, potentially allow for a more GOP-friendly map if the party’s name is drawn from the hat.
So, if they have to use data from the American Community Survey or another source to meet the June 30 date, they will. Either way, expect lawsuits.
Downstate energy bill
Legislation that would potentially transform the downstate energy market is currently working through the committee process in the House and Senate.
Dubbed the Downstate Clean Energy Affordability Act (DCEAA), advocates say the legislation promotes a cost-effective way to move towards renewable energy and help jumpstart the electric vehicle market.
It's viewed by some as a response to the Clean Energy Jobs Act, the ambitious, 900-page bill that sets the lofty goal of making Illinois carbon-neutral by 2030 and 100% renewable by 2050.
But, some — while supportive of moving towards clean energy — worry about that bill's potential cost, especially to downstate ratepayers.
“When it comes to energy policy, Illinois is not a one-size-fits-all state,” said state Rep. Latoya Greenwood, D-East St. Louis, the DCEAA's chief House sponsor. “Illinois operates under two grid systems and the economics for the energy markets in Northern Illinois and downstate Illinois are vastly different. The provisions in the DCEAA understand and respect this diversity and give Downstate customers the benefits of clean energy in a way that is fair, transparent and affordable."
The legislation has bipartisan support and is backed by Ameren, the largest utility in downstate Illinois.
The House version of the legislation passed out of committee on Monday while the Senate Public Utilities Committee will have a subject matter hearing on the Senate version of the bill Thursday.
The Clean Energy Jobs Act was also voted out of committee earlier this month.
It's not hard to imagine a compromise being worked out that could meld the two competing pieces of legislation together before the end of session in May.
What to know about the coronavirus relief funding coming your way
Contact Brenden Moore at (217) 421-7984. Follow her on Twitter: @brendenmoore13