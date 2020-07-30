Lawsuit filed to clarify Election Day holiday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Illinois Municipal League is going to court in Sangamon County to determine if municipal governments must close on election day this year.

The lawsuit questions if a bill passed by the General Assembly in May that made various changes to elections this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Among those changes was a provision making Nov. 3 a holiday for governmental units. The general election is already a holiday for state government workers.

However, the lawsuit contends that the bill only amended the School Code and the State Universities Civil Service Act. It did not specifically mention the Municipal Code which governs Illinois cities.

The lawsuit says the Illinois Municipal League asked the state Board of Elections and lawmakers who sponsored the bill for clarification, but didn't receive an answer.

"This is not an antagonistic effort," said IML Executive Director Brad Cole. "We are just asking for an answer and we can't get one. We don't if this applies to local governments because it didn't address the municipal code."