Lawyers for Jussie Smollett make heated demand for more information on claim one of them should be disqualified

In the end, Linn insisted that the defense had enough information to go on, and the hearing on the allegations would move forward.

“This case is getting personal. It’s a Class 4 felony, and people are getting personal with each other and that’s enough,” he said. “My job is to get this hearing done.”

Smollett’s disorderly conduct charges allege he staged a phony hate crime on himself. Prosecutors have said he did so with the help of Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, who later told police Smollett recruited them to help orchestrate the attack.

Uche has strenuously denied ever having had conversations with the Osundairo brothers. But the brothers’ attorney, along with prosecutors, have alleged that the brothers talked with Uche about the facts of the case early on.

Linn has said that with such a huge factual dispute between the two sides, he has little choice but to order a hearing into the allegations.