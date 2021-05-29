Lead service line replacement bill passes Senate, heads back to House

Bush responded the state is prepared to receive federal funding to assist in minimizing the cost of lead service line removal, which she said is estimated to cost near $5 billion.

She added a total of more than $45 billion in proposed funding for lead service line replacement is moving through Congress, and that the state would also explore using funding made available through the federal coronavirus relief packages.

Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, said she was also concerned that most of the federal funding would be directed to large cities in northern Illinois.

“My fear is that for the smaller communities that many of us represent, …that what we have here could be a huge problem for them to be able to invest and improve their infrastructure,” Rezin said.

Bush said the state would continue to explore ways to support smaller communities, including by setting up grant and support programs through the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

“I think that the plan gives them enough time, and I believe that those dollars will be there,” Bush said.