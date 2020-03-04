Legislation targets Native American mascots; several Central Illinois schools would be affected

The former Native American mascot of the same name was retired in 2001 by school board action, and most native imagery was removed from the schools immediately, Reilly said.

Mascot images were painted over in the gymnasium, and a large medallion that stood on the school lawn was removed, as well as a statue that temporarily was relocated to the BHS library before being auctioned off by the school’s booster club, Reilly said.

Athletic uniforms were cycled out instead of being removed right away, which Reilly said is one of his most important questions for the new bill.

Some of the current BHS logos include an arrowhead spear and feather, and if these aspects are to be removed, Reilly said his concerns lie in the timeline for their removal.

“Because that's a hardship to put on a school district to have to change those things right away,” he said.

Jon Kilgore, superintendent at Pontiac District 90, said, “We’re monitoring the status of the bill and we will respond accordingly, should it be passed into law.”

