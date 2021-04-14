Legislation to protect independent pharmacies from pharmacy benefit managers to be debated

"None of us can afford to subsidize inefficiency," Gassaway said.

CVS Health says in printed materials that SB 2008 would mean higher costs at the pharmacy counter for patients, higher health care premiums for employers and higher Medicaid spending funded by taxpayers.

The bill, according to Reynolds, would require PBMs to accept claims from any licensed pharmacy that agrees to the PBMs' terms and conditions. The bill would prohibit PBMs from charging different copayments or granting higher reimbursement rates at some pharmacies over others.

The pharmacists association says the bill also would prohibit PBMs from imposing arbitrary or unfair costs and ban fees for claims processing or based on pharmacy "performance."

Michelle Dyer, a pharmacist and owner of Michelle's Pharmacy stores in Carlinville, Gillespie and Bunker Hill, said she and other independents would welcome additional regulations for PBMs.

"They have carte blanche on the rules they want to make," she said. "There needs to be a line drawn, and it needs to be firm."

The proposed legislation would regulate PBMs that operate in the state's Medicaid managed-care system and work with fully insured private plans. But because of federal regulations, the bill would not affect self-insured plans, which cover almost half of all Illinoisans.

