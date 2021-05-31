Legislators pass bill to extend cocktails-to-go until 2024

The cocktails-to-go law prompted by the pandemic would be extended for three more years, and bars and restaurants would be able to give a free drink to people who’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus under a measure overwhelmingly approved Sunday in the Illinois Senate.

The measure, which was approved previously in the House and next goes to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, would allow businesses to continue serving cocktails — and now single servings of wine — for takeout and delivery until Jan. 3, 2024. The existing state law is set to expire Wednesday.

The legislation, sponsored by Sen. Sara Feigenholtz, a Chicago Democrat, received strong bipartisan support. Passed by the House last week, it was sent to Pritzker by the Senate on a 57-1 roll call, with Republican state Sen. Jason Plummer of Edwardsville casting the dissenting vote.

“It’s really important that we give our hospitality small businesses, independent businesses, every lever we can to stay alive and survive during this pandemic,” Feigenholtz said.

Supporters said the bill was a way to boost businesses that struggled through pandemic-induced closures and also encourages people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.