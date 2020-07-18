Lightfoot: ‘Not really for me to say’ whether Madigan should step down in light of ComEd’s alleged bribery scheme

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday said it’s “not really for me to say” whether Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan should step down after the U.S. attorney’s office in court records Friday outlined how his political allies allegedly received jobs, contracts and payments from the ComEd utility in a “years-long bribery scheme.”
Hours after the U.S. attorney’s office announced ComEd had agreed to pay a $200 million fine as part of a federal investigation into the utility, Lightfoot was asked whether Madigan should resign as speaker and head of the Illinois Democratic Party.
Madigan, who was not identified by name in the court filings, has not been charged with wrongdoing. In a criminal filing, prosecutors said Public Official A was the House speaker, which is Madigan.
“Well, that’s not really for me to say,” Lightfoot said. “And as mayor, what I’m really focused on is the conduct of ComEd. And since this story broke last year, I’ve consistently said ComEd is going to have to come before the Chicago City Council and give account for its conduct.”
While aldermen are planning to hold a hearing later this month where they will certainly ask ComEd officials pointed questions about the bribery investigation and the utility’s use of public funds, it’s not likely they will take any binding action against the utility.
Mayoral critic Ald. Raymond Lopez on Friday, meanwhile, called for Lightfoot to end the city’s involvement with ComEd, saying it’s illegal for the utility agreement to continue now that the company has admitted guilt.
“The law is very clear on this matter,” Lopez said, citing city code that “no person or business is eligible to work with the city if they are convicted and/or admit guilt of bribery, theft, fraud, perjury etc., or conspired to engage in those types of acts.”
“Enforce the law and hold ComEd accountable,” Lopez said.
Lightfoot rolled to victory last year on a pledge to clean up government, end sweetheart deals for connected insiders, and “bring in the light” to City Hall through ethics reforms and more centralized control over city services that have long fallen to aldermen.
Asked again Friday about her position regarding Madigan’s future, the mayor demurred.
“Again, it’s not for me, as mayor of the city, to talk about whether or not the speaker of the General Assembly should or shouldn’t take certain action,” Lightfoot said. “As far as I know, there has not been any charges against him. But that, really, that need not be the standard.”
By contrast, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Friday he was “deeply troubled and frankly I’m furious” about the reports of the federal case involving ComEd and Madigan.
“The speaker has a lot that he needs to answer for -- to authorities, to investigators and most importantly to the people of Illinois,” Pritzker said. “If these allegations of wrongdoing by the speaker are true, there is no question that he will have betrayed the public trust and he must resign.”
Chicago Tribune’s Rick Pearson contributed.
