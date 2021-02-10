Lightfoot says she’ll allow Chicago restaurants to serve more people starting Thursday

City officials said they will expand indoor capacity to 40% once the city reaches better figures in COVID-19 cases per day, test positivity, emergency department visits for coronavirus-like illness, and total number of ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients. They will expand indoor capacity to 50% after the city records two weeks of maintaining those levels.

The hang-up right now is the number of COVID-19 cases per day. Chicago’s seven-day rolling average for cases is at 466, and city health officials would like to see that figure drop to fewer than 400.

Though Lightfoot has positioned herself as a friend to bars and restaurants, especially after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker closed down indoor dining in October, she has faced criticism for implementing tighter rules than the state.

“The tragedy of this pandemic unfortunately continues but there’s hope at the end of this long journey,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “This path to 50% capacity ensures that we move forward with hope and confidence but also with the necessary precautions in place to ensure that the rush to reopen doesn’t endanger our progress.”