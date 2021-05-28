Lightfoot sued for limiting interviews to reporters of color

Lightfoot reiterated her position at a May 20 event marking the anniversary, where she also called on media organizations to diversify their staffs.

Chicago unveils foot chase policy following police shootings The Chicago Police Department on Wednesday announced a new foot-pursuit policy that officials say makes the safety of officers and members of the public a priority.

“The fact that the City Hall press corps is overwhelmingly white, has very little in the way of diversity, is an embarrassment,” Lightfoot said. “One day out of 365, I say that I’m going to mark the anniversary of my two years in office by giving exclusive one-on-ones to journalists of color, and the world loses its mind.”

University of Chicago law professor Geoffrey Stone told the Chicago Tribune he expects the court to throw out the lawsuit. He noted public officials commonly pick and choose which media outlets to favor, and that Lightfoot said the decision applied to one date and wasn't a blanket policy.

“Given that she’s talking only about one day, it seems to be blown out of proportion, to make a fuss over it,” Stone said.

Catenacci’s lawsuit says he emailed requests for a one-on-one interview with Lightfoot on May 20, 21 and 24. It says he had not received a response from her office as of the filing of the lawsuit on Thursday.