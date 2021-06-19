On this episode of Capitol News Illinois’ podcast, Capitol Cast: a discussion of Juneteenth becoming a state holiday in Illinois, and also of this week’s General Assembly special session days.
Listen now: Inside the General Assembly's special session
With the first year of the 102nd General Assembly mostly wrapped up, lawmakers as of Friday had officially passed 664 bills through both houses for consideration by the governor. Gov. J.B. Pritzker had signed 17 of them as of Friday.
Illinois government offices will be closed Friday in a nod to a new federal law, making Juneteenth an official holiday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday.