Listen now: Perspectives on Progress: Tarver urges ‘candid,’ ‘honest’ conversations

The representative said he “absolutely” has experienced instances of racism.

“For me, the issue is that if things like that happen to me, and I’m an attorney and I’m a state rep and I have some financial means to hire a private attorney, that’s one thing,” he said. “But how about so many people who don’t have those opportunities...And that’s what I see in my community. Those are the calls that we receive far more often than I care to admit.”

Improvements must be implemented in conjunction with each other, Tarver said. While police reform is high on his list — “we need to be in a position where officers are held to a higher standard,” he said — so are mental health improvements, housing integration and classroom diversity.

The representative added additional legislative initiatives have value, but there are already “plenty of laws on the books.” Their practicality depends on enforcement by state’s attorneys, district attorneys and attorneys general.

Journalists and news outlets have a role to play in societal changes, Tarver said. National conversations must focus more on the message protestors are shouting and less on property damage and looting.