 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

Listen now: Pritzker talks about the budget and victories

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. J.B. Pritzker talks about the end of the session and the accomplishments of the previous year on this episode of "Capitol Cast," a podcast by Capitol News Illinois. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Illinois Medicaid companies rake in record profits from pandemic

Illinois Medicaid companies rake in record profits from pandemic

The for-profit insurance companies running Illinois Medicaid collected hundreds of millions of dollars in extra profits during the COVID-19 pandemic — much of it for services never provided to patients, an investigation by the Better Government Association has found.

COVID-19 shot comes with a free beer under new Illinois law

COVID-19 shot comes with a free beer under new Illinois law

The plan intends to draw customers back to the bar by offering a free drink with proof of vaccination. It also extends the pandemic-era law that allows the sale of cocktails for pickup or delivery, which helped liquor sellers through the crisis which closed many business doors.

What's in the state budget Illinois lawmakers passed at 2 a.m.

What's in the state budget Illinois lawmakers passed at 2 a.m.

Illinois lawmakers worked into the early hours of Tuesday morning to pass a $42.3 billion state budget plan for the upcoming fiscal year that Democrats say would fully fund K-12 education and the state’s pension obligations while also paying down a sizable portion of the state’s deb

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bill Flick's 1982 Oval Office interview with President Reagan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News