Londrigan backs improvements to Affordable Care Act

The fight over health care is a reprise of the 2018 race in the 13th Congressional District, when incumbent Davis defeated Londrigan by less than a percentage point. Londrigan said Wednesday, as she has before, that a life-threatening illness that put her son, Jack, in the hospital for 24 days 2009, emphasized the need for insurance for all. That concern and Davis' attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act propelled her into the race, she said.

Jayne Cioni, 63, of Staunton, a six-year survivor of lung cancer, appeared with Londrigan at the virtual meeting. She noted that Davis "celebrated on the White House lawn" after voting to repeal the Affordable Care Act in 2017, and supports a lawsuit aimed at declaring it unconstitutional. That, she said, would "leave many Americans without much-needed care."

"Our insurance, though expensive with extremely high deductibles, could not put a cap on my benefits because of the ACA," Cioni said. "I could not be denied coverage thanks to the Affordable Care Act. I like to say that Obamacare literally saved my life."

Londrigan said if the ACA is overturned, more than 31,000 people in the 13th District would lose health coverage, and more than 282,000 people with pre-existing conditions could lose insurance or "face discrimination in pricing and not be able to afford it."