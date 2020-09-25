Londrigan votes; she and Davis continue clash over health care

Aaron DeGroot, spokesman for Davis, said Thursday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, and House Democrats "promised they would fix our health care system when they took power in 2018. They've had nearly two years to do it, and they haven't done anything."

He also said that Davis is "cosponsoring several pieces of legislation that would protect coverage for pre-existing conditions if the ACA is repealed via legislation or declared unconstitutional."

"We are in the middle of a pandemic," DeGroot added. "Rodney believes Republicans opposed to the ACA should stop trying to declare it unconstitutional via the courts, move on, and seek a partisan legislative solution to fix the major problems with the ACA."

Davis still wants the ACA -- also known as Obamacare -- replaced, DeGroot said. Davis has often said many people can't afford the coverage available under the act.

After voting Thursday, Londigan told reporters that she was "proud to have cast my ballot for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Those are two people who are committed to uniting our nation, and they are committed to protecting the Affordable Care Act and all the essential health benefits that go along with it. I can't wait to work with them in Washington."