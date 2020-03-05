Longtime Chicago political operative William Helm indicted on charges he bribed state Sen. Martin Sandoval

A longtime Chicago political operative was indicted Thursday on federal bribery charges alleging he paid off then-state Sen. Martin Sandoval on behalf of a suburban construction company for the senator’s support on a state road project.

William Helm, the onetime deputy commissioner of the Chicago Department of Aviation who went on to a high-level position with the Illinois Department of Transportation, was charged in a two-page indictment with a single count of bribery.

An arraignment date has not been set.

According to the indictment, Helm was retained in 2018 by a construction company that was seeking IDOT approval for a signalization and road construction project in East Dundee.

At the time, Sandoval was the head of the influential Senate Transportation Committee.

The indictment alleged Helm paid bribes of at least $5,000 to Sandoval between July and November 2018 in exchange for the senator’s influence in helping the project gain IDOT approval.

The company was referred to in the indictment only as Company A. Helm’s consulting company also was not identified, but records show he owns WAH Consulting LLC, which has a principal address in Schaumburg.

