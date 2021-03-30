Longtime political operative for Chicago Ald. Edward Burke, former state Sen. Martin Sandoval charged with deceiving FBI

A longtime precinct captain for indicted Chicago Ald. Edward Burke and aide to former state Sen. Martin Sandoval was charged Monday with misleading the FBI in its sprawling federal political corruption investigation.

Rudy Acosta Jr., 70, was charged in a criminal information with one count of willfully deceiving the FBI about the criminal activity of others when he was interviewed in 2017 and 2018. The charge carries up to five years in prison if convicted.

Defendants charged in an information, as opposed to a grand jury indictment, typically intend to plead guilty. An arraignment date for Acosta had not been set as of Monday afternoon, and a defense attorney for him was not listed in the court docket.

According to the charge, Acosta failed to disclose in interviews with agents benefits both he and Sandoval received from another person — identified only as Individual A — including “free services, meals and travel.”

The two-page information also stated that when Acosta was questioned by the FBI on six separate occasions from January 2017 to December 2018, he hid the fact that he’d made “periodic cash payments” to Sandoval.