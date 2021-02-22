Madigan chooses House replacement from his Chicago ward

Kodatt was officially sworn in after the committee meeting concluded.

Ald. Derrick Curtis, 18th ward committeeperson, and Vince Cainkar, Stickney township committeeperson, also voted for Kodatt. Ald. Silvana Tabares, of the 23rd ward committee, and State Rep. Aaron Ortiz, who is also chair of the Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus and the 14th ward committeeperson, voted for other candidates.

Kodatt, a graduate of Eastern Illinois University, was asked by committee members about whether his approach to public safety would address police accountability.

“I come from a big police family, so I support the police, but I also don't support police malpractice either so there needs to be a good area in the middle where both sides could come and we can all agree on what happens when certain things happen in the community regarding incidents with the police,” Kodatt said.

He said his mother, who is an immigrant from Ecuador, served as law enforcement with the Chicago Police Department, as well as his father and step-father.

When asked what he would do differently from his predecessor, Kodatt said he’s “certainly learned a lot from” Madigan, and would “continue to deliver these great services and be responsive” to constituents.