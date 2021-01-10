Madigan fight for gavel recalls 1975 Illinois speaker vote

Through ballot after ballot, Choate was implacable, as relentless as in 1944 when he single-handedly destroyed a tank and turned back a Nazi advance in France, earning the Medal of Honor from President Harry S. Truman. He wouldn't yield even after Daley and Walker agreed on Redmond as a compromise.

"Clyde Choate stayed the course, he turned the mayor down when the mayor asked him to get out," said George Ryan, then a second-term Republican from Kankakee who would succeed Redmond as speaker in 1981 and served as governor from 1999-2003. Choate, Ryan said, believed he had paid his dues and had earned the job.

Daley's switch, which Ryan recalled prompted the House collectively to wonder, "'Who's Bill Redmond? Where the hell did he come from?" materialized on the 39th ballot, when Redmond got 71 votes and Choate fell to 21. But there was a long way to go.

Jaffe found himself in a group akin to today's 19 dissenters, the "Embattled 17" (he has a whimsical plaque to prove it) who stuck with Choate until the end. Redmond prevailed on Jan. 21 with the help of six Republicans in addition to Daniels, who declined an interview. The acrimony between the two parties in today's House — driven almost exclusively by the GOP's disdain for Madigan — makes that scenario unlikely this time.