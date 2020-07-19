Madigan long an influential presence in Illinois government, politics

"People always talk about the all powerful Mike Madigan," he said. "But the reason Mike Madigan is all powerful is because he is an excellent legislative leader and he fulfills the goals of the leader. The leader's main goal is to maintain the legislative majority. He's done it very well. And his members and, over the years, they've become accustomed to having very strong leaders who give them stuff in exchange for what they want."

Longtime observers of Illinois government politics say Madigan "is a single-minded pursuer of a majority for Democrats in the House," a feat he has achieved for all but two years of his reign as House Democratic leader.

They describe a man who is disciplined and pragmatic while not displaying any obvious ideological or policy preferences.

"He's never been ideological," Lawrence said. "It's all about acquiring and using power. And he has been part of many solutions during the years he's been Speaker. And there have been times where he's been part of the problem."

Lawrence said Madigan, who has worked with seven different governors as Speaker, was not initially cooperative with Edgar during his first term.

But, after Democrats lost control of the House briefly in the middle of Edgar's term, Madigan started to be more cooperative.