Madigan probe paused pending U.S. Attorney’s guidance

Madigan has not been charged and has denied any wrongdoing. But Republicans in the Illinois House have invoked a House rule to commence a committee to explore punitive actions against the long-serving speaker, up to and including expulsion from the House.

House Republicans have accused Madigan of a of non-criminal charge under House rules – “conduct unbecoming to a legislator or which constitutes a breach of public trust,” which is elaborated as “engaging in a bribery scheme, an extortion scheme, conspiracy to violate federal and state laws, among other misconduct and misuse of office.”

The six-member investigative committee is evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans, but a majority vote is required to approve such a charge, which means at least one Democrat would have to vote with Republicans in order to send the charge to a separate disciplinary committee.

In separate emails Tuesday, both Welch and Demmer confirmed that they had spoken by phone with John Lausch Jr., the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, and that Lausch had given them clearance to call witnesses.

But that’s where their interpretations of the conversation start to differ.