Madigan resigns as state Democratic Party chairman

Madigan, 78, resigned his House seat Thursday, a month after he failed to win another term as speaker. He had served as the top officer in the House for all but two years since 1983.

But support for him within the Democratic caucus began eroding after officials at utility giant Commonwealth Edison admitted to a yearslong bribery scheme in which they admitted awarding jobs and contracts to Madigan’s associates in order to curry his favor for legislation benefitting the company.

Madigan has not been charged in that case and has vehemently denied any wrongdoing. But his connection to the scandal prompted other high-ranking Democrats, including U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, to blame him for key losses in the 2020 elections, including the failure of Gov. JB Pritzker’s proposed graduated income tax amendment.

In a separate statement Monday, newly-elected Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, thanked Madigan for his years of service to the party.

“I have full confidence in the state central committee's ability to select a new chair. The Illinois Democratic party remains strong, and we will continue our work to create a more equitable state,” Welch said.