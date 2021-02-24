Madigan’s departure sets off political intrigue in former House district, battle for influence over state party

Within just days of each other this past week, Michael Madigan — already dethroned as the country’s longest-serving state House speaker — resigned as state representative and as chairman of the Democratic Party of Illinois, roles he held for 50 and 23 years, respectively.
This means Madigan’s influence, which once extended across the entire state, now does not register much beyond the castle walls of his beloved 13th Ward on the Southwest Side of Chicago.
Madigan used this remaining influence to appoint his successor Sunday morning, former state Rep. Edward Guerra Kodatt. It was a short tenure.
Yes, you read that right — the 26-year-old Kodatt resigned the seat less than three days after being appointed when questionable conduct in his past began to surface.
So the man who served 50 years in the General Assembly may have appointed the shortest-tenured state representative to succeed him.
Madigan, who has enough weighted vote alone to make the appointment, will get a do-over. He has announced plans to support Angelica Guerrero Cuellar, a community services volunteer who received the second-highest vote count on Sunday after being backed by Chicago Ald. Silvana Tabares.
A day after the initial botched appointment, Madigan announced he was stepping down from his other role as chairman of the party, which he took over in 1998.
This set off another battle for influence among the state’s top elected officials.
On one side is Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Sen. Tammy Duckworth, who have announced their support for Chicago Ald. Michelle Harris to assume the role. On the other is Sen. Dick Durbin, who said he will back Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson.
Also in the mix is state Sen. Cristina Castro, D-Elgin, who has the backing of Rep. Chuy Garcia, D-Chicago.
There’s rarely ever any daylight between Durbin and Duckworth, which made the joint statement between her and Pritzker odd.
So Monday evening, I called up Bill Houlihan, Durbin’s state director and a member of the Democratic State Central Committee, whose members will ultimately determine Madigan’s successor as party chair.
He told me he “seriously considered” running himself before throwing his weight behind Kelly, who he said has downstate bonafides that would serve her well as chair.
"She lived in Peoria for 20 years. She's got roots in Central Illinois, she represents a congressional district that has part of the city of Chicago and suburban and rural in it. So she's one of those districts that's got everything.”
“I think she has the best of both worlds where she can help us downstate and, at the same time, keep growing the vote up in the northern part of the state,” he added.
With that, it did not take much deduction to see who Durbin would support. And a few hours later, the No. 2 Democrat in the U.S. Senate put out a statement in support of Kelly.
Pritzker, speaking with reporters in Springfield on Tuesday, said that he supports Harris because she “really knows how to do what I think is most important in politics to get your voters out, and that’s how to go door-to-door and get people to the polls.”
Harris, who represents the city’s south lakefront, was also a very early backer of Pritzker’s and her daughter works for Duckworth.
And though they’re on opposite sides in their push for greater influence over the state party, Durbin and Pritzker’s goals are fairly similar. They both want to engage in party building after years of the state party essentially serving as a glorified post office — state parties get a large discount on postage for campaign materials — for House Democrats under Madigan.
“I think we have not had as much 'little d' democracy within the Democratic Party of Illinois as I think we could have,” Pritzker said. “We have many organizations across the state that do amazing work for Democratic organizations: the Illinois Democratic County Chairmen's Association, the Build the Bench program, I Will, so many others.
“And they've been operating a bit independently because the Democratic Party of Illinois really hasn't been a touchpoint for all of them,” he said. “So that's something that needs to change.”
In some ways, change is all but guaranteed with Madigan’s departure.
Within a week, an old school Irish Catholic political boss resigned his House seat to be replaced by a person of Latinx heritage.
And that same political boss stepped down from his other role as chairman of the party, with the three declared candidates all women of color.
“Diversity in leadership is something that I think we pride ourselves on in the Democratic Party and so I'm very proud of the fact that the candidates who put themselves forward are two women of color,” Pritzker said when asked about the leading candidates for party chair.
And this all goes without saying that Madigan’s departure from the speakership cleared the way for the election of Emanuel “Chris” Welch as the state’s first Black speaker.
Madigan’s departure from the government and political scene leaves a gaping hole, one allowing for both seasoned pols to grab more influence over the future of the state party while simultaneously opening paths to power for constituencies that increasingly make up the modern Democratic Party.
When Madigan was first sworn in as a member of the House in 1971, the Democratic Party of Illinois belonged to Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley and was steeped in machine politics.
In 2021, Madigan leaves a party increasingly made up of women and people of color.
Now, it appears the institutions Madigan oversaw, the House and the Democratic Party of Illinois, will also undergo a long-overdue upgrade.
