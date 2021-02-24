Madigan’s handpicked successor Kodatt resigns after serving three days

In a statement issued Wednesday through his spokesperson, Madigan said the committee will meet again on Thursday to select “a replacement for the 22nd District Illinois House seat from the pool of candidates who already presented to the selection committee.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I believe the most equitable way to proceed is to nominate the candidate who received the second-highest vote count. It is my intention to nominate Angelica Guerrero Cuellar,” he said in the statement.

Vacancies in the 22nd House District are filled by vote of the committeepersons who represent the 13th, 14th, 18th, and 23rd wards and Stickney Township.

Each committeeperson’s vote is weighted by population, and Madigan’s vote guaranteed Kodatt’s appointment, as his ward includes more than half of the district’s population. Kodatt was one of 10 candidates who made presentations to the committee.

Ald. Silvana Tabares, of the 23rd Ward, has the second highest weighted vote.

Tabares voted for Guerrero Cuellar, who works with a nonprofit community service organization in Chicago.