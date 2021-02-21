Madigan unsure how long he’ll remain Illinois Democratic chair as he picks 26-year-old successor

Madigan had been pressed by groups to select a Latino as the Hispanic population has surged in the Southwest Side district. Progressive groups also asked that Madigan recuse himself from selecting his successor. He initially joked that another qualified applicant, his wife, Shirley, had withdrawn from the race.

While the meeting was about a Madigan successor, it also was about the man who held the title of longest-serving statehouse speaker in the nation until fellow Democrats voted for state Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch of Maywood on Jan. 13, the state’s first Black House speaker.

It was the first time Madigan has been in public since the House vote and his resignation last week, though he continues as state Democratic Party chairman, a post he has held since 1998, for a term that expires in March 2022.

“I’m going to be an active Democrat. I will be an active Democrat in whatever role is available to me,” he said. Asked if he had made a decision about stepping down from the state party chairmanship, Madigan said, “We haven’t gotten to that bridge yet.” Asked when that would be, he said, “I have no idea.

“I don’t feel a need to step down,” he said.